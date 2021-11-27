Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Watch: Liverpool v Southampton - Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Update On Injuries, Rangnick

Liverpool take on Southampton in a Premier League encounter at Anfield on Saturday in a game that kicks off at 15:00GMT and you can watch Jurgen Klopp's pre match press conference here.

After thrashing Arsenal 4-0 last Saturday, Klopp's team kept up the pressure on leaders Chelsea and Manchester City.

After some poor form before the international break however, they still have four points to make up on Chelsea so need to continue winning.

Southampton have had a mixed start to the season and currently sit in 13th place in the table with 14 points from 12 games.

Liverpool Team News

It was a relief to Jurgen Klopp when Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, Neco Williams, James Milner and Divock Origi returned to the squad during Wednesday's win against Porto.

All should be available to him again on Saturday with Henderson and Robertson pushing for starts.

Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott will all still be missing through injury.

Southampton Team News

Ralph Hassenhutl will be without Jack Stephens with a knee injury and Stuart Armstrong with a calf problem.

Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond who were both absent in last week's defeat at Norwich could both return.

Watch the press conference here:

