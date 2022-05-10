Watch: Liverpool's Final Preparations Ahead of Aston Villa Game | Premier League
Jurgen Klopp watches his players with a big smile as the Reds get ready to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Liverpool will see this game as a big opportunity to put pressure on Manchester City after the Sky Blues' UEFA Champions League exit. Mohamed Salah starts the game on the bench while Diogo Jota is back.
In the training video, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane are seen practicing their pick-up on long balls from a distance while Mohamed Salah and other Reds worked on team synchronization.
Fabinho is seen stretching while Joe Gomez and Roberto Firmino were doing a light workout session to keep themselves fit ahead of the game. Liverpool have fielded a strong substitution bench for the crucial game at Villa Park.
Read More
Jurgen Klopp will have a good team talk to get the minds clear before the Reds fight for these crucial 3 points.
Details of when and how you can watch the match against Aston Villa at Birmingham can be found HERE.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Back On Top But Could Dropped Points Be Costly?
- Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Tactical Breakdown | Jurgen Klopp Takes Jibe At Antonio Conte
- Watch: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Reds Survive Scare To Reach Final
- LA Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts To Liverpool Beating Villarreal To Make Champions League Final In Paris
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |