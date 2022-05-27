Watch: Liverpool's Final Training Session Before Champions League Final Against Real Madrid (Includes Thiago Alcantara)

Liverpool undertook their last training session ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid and you can watch the footage of the squad in action here.

The session at the Stade De France in Paris included both Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho who have been injury doubts in the lead up to the match.

The Reds will be attempting to win their seventh European Cup when they take on Los Blancos on Saturday evening.

They know however, that they will face a tough time against Carlo Ancelotti's team who have already knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

Liverpool arrived in Paris in determined mood however after just missing out on the Premier League title and have their sights set on a brilliant cup treble.

Watch Liverpool's final training session ahead of the UEFA showpiece here:

