Watch: Sadio Mane Goal Doubles Liverpool's Lead Against Benfica, After Sensational Play By Trent Alexander-Arnold And Luis Diaz | UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final
An incredible team goal by Liverpool puts them 2-0 up in their Champions League Quarter-Final first leg away to Benfica. Trent Alexander-Arnold with an astonishing trademark diagonal pass finds Luis Diaz, who then puts it on a plate for Sadio Mane to finish off.
This tie is only half-way through the first leg, but Benfica will feel like they are out of it already. And early goal by Ibrahima Konate from a powerful header is now followed up with a Sadio Mane tap in to see The Reds with a 2-0 advantage and it's not even half-time yet.
The second goal came after Trent Alexander-Arnold doing Trent Alexander-Arnold things. The talented right-back saw Luis Diaz making a run before hitting the most accurate diagonal pass across the pitch, onto a penny.
Luis Diaz unselfishly nodded the ball back to the goalscorer, Mane, who had an easy open net finish, thanks to world-class play by his team-mates.
Is the tie over already? Liverpool are certainly showing the rest of Europe what they are about.
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
