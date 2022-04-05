Skip to main content
Watch: Sadio Mane Goal Doubles Liverpool's Lead Against Benfica, After Sensational Play By Trent Alexander-Arnold And Luis Diaz | UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final

An incredible team goal by Liverpool puts them 2-0 up in their Champions League Quarter-Final first leg away to Benfica. Trent Alexander-Arnold with an astonishing trademark diagonal pass finds Luis Diaz, who then puts it on a plate for Sadio Mane to finish off.

This tie is only half-way through the first leg, but Benfica will feel like they are out of it already. And early goal by Ibrahima Konate from a powerful header is now followed up with a Sadio Mane tap in to see The Reds with a 2-0 advantage and it's not even half-time yet.

The second goal came after Trent Alexander-Arnold doing Trent Alexander-Arnold things. The talented right-back saw Luis Diaz making a run before hitting the most accurate diagonal pass across the pitch, onto a penny. 

Luis Diaz unselfishly nodded the ball back to the goalscorer, Mane, who had an easy open net finish, thanks to world-class play by his team-mates. 

Is the tie over already? Liverpool are certainly showing the rest of Europe what they are about.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

