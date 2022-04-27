Watch: Liverpool Finally Break The Deadlock Against Villarreal Thanks Through Captain Jordan Henderson

After huffing and puffing all match, Liverpool have finally blown the Villarreal house down. A Jordan Henderson cross is parried in by keeper Geronimo Rulli into his own net, giving The Reds a deserved lead in the Champions League semi-final.

Villarreal's game plan of sitting back and soaking up all the pressure Liverpool put on them has worked up until thus far. With a few lucky deflections and brilliant blocks, The Reds have been frustrated throughout the first half.

A few shots hitting the woodwork was the best the home side could come up with, that was until they got the luck they have deserved.

A cross by Jordan Henderson was deflected by left-back Estupinan into Villarreal goalkeeper, who, unfortunately (for him) knocked it back into his own goal. Despite the brilliant work by the captain, it has gone down as an own goal by Estupinan.

Can Liverpool push on now and score more?

Liverpool Team News

Klopp makes three changes to the team that beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate returns to partner Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence at the expense of Joel Matip.

Skipper Jordan Henderson also returns in midfield, replacing Naby Keita, to partner Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Up front, there is a recall for Luis Diaz with the Colombian starting alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Diogo Jota drops to the bench.

Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas are absent due to illness (not COVID).

Liverpool Team

Villarreal Team

