Watch: Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Bodies Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo After Poor Challenge

On a feisty afternoon at Old Trafford when Liverpool thumped Manchester United 5-0, Virgil van Dijk came to the aid of his young teammate Curtis Jones after Cristiano Ronaldo had kicked the ball against the body of the 20 year old player who was on the ground.

The Portugal captain was lucky to escape a red card as the whistle had already gone for a foul and Liverpool's Dutchman ran over to put Ronaldo in his place as he pushed him with his upper body to knock him backwards.

The team spirit within the Liverpool camp was flowing after their young midfielder was fouled by Ronaldo with many of his teammates running to protect him.

The Manchester United player was given a yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor but it wasn't long until the Red Devils were reduced to ten men after a poor tackle from Paul Pogba on Naby Keita in the second half.

