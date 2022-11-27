Watch: Lovely Alvaro Morata Goal Gives Spain The Lead Against Germany

A goal from substitute Alvaro Morata has given Spain the lead in their crucial World Cup Group E encounter with Germany.

Morata was on hand in the 62nd minute to finish well from Jordi Alba's pinpoint cross from the left.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Watch the well-taken goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

