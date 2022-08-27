Skip to main content

Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gives Liverpool hEarly Lead Against Bournemouth

Watch Luis Diaz’s header give Liverpool an early lead against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Liverpool have started incredibly in a game they need to win and prove a point. Under five minutes into the match against Bournemouth, The Reds are 1-0 up. 

Jurgen Klopp’s side have come out of the blocks and have been rewarded for doing so. An early indictation if the game has shown in the first few minutes as Liverpool score through Luis Diaz. 

The Colombian finished off a terrific cross by Roberto Firmino with a header out of reach of Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers. A great goal and a great start for the Jones side.

Liverpool Team News

The early season injury crisis at Liverpool leaves manager Jurgen Klopp without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the visit of Scott Parker's team.

Darwin Nunez will also be missing as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Fabio Carvalho impressed as a substitute again during the defeat to the Red Devils and could come into contention for a starting place.

Bournemouth Team News

Bournemouth could have former Liverpool player Dominic Solanke available as he returned to training after a hamstring injury this week.

Jamal Lowe will also be back following illness but Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell, Junior Stanislas, and David Brooks are all still unavailable.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

