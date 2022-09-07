Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gives Liverpool Lifeline In Demolition By Napoli In The Champions League

An embarrassing start to the Champions League by Liverpool after going 4-0 down to Napoli early in the second half.

Piotr Zielinski grabbed his second goal just two minutes after the break after Napoli blew The Reds away in the first half.

An early penalty for the home side after a James Milner handball was slotted away by Zielinski. Napoli got another penalty, but this time gave it to Victor Osimhen, is missed.

Zambo Anguissa doubled the Italian's lead on the 31st-minute mark after a brilliant team move and poor defending by Joe Gomez.

Shockingly, Napoli made it three before half-time, giving Jurgen Klopp the half-time team talk he did not want to have to make. An embarrassing first half by the travelling side.

Luis Diaz, however, hasn't given up throughout and got a deservedly goal personally. The Colombian typically cut inside and curled the ball into the bottom corner.

Is this the start of a comeback by Liverpool or just a consolation goal?

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool welcome back Thiago Alcantara to the squad after his hamstring injury picked up on the opening day of the season.

New signing Arthur Melo is also available and Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to give him his Reds debut.

Fabio Carvalho will miss the trip as he has failed to shake off the knock he picked up in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson are still missing through injury.

Liverpool Squad

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Napoli Team News

Reports on Monday suggested that Victor Osimhen is a doubt for the clash with Liverpool with a muscle problem he felt after the victory against Lazio at the weekend.

Hirving Lozano also left the pitch during the same match with a facial injury so remains a doubt. Spalletti will also be without Diego Demme.

