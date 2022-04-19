Watch: Luis Diaz Opens The Scoring As Liverpool Open Manchester United Up

Five minutes. Five minutes. That's all it took for Liverpool to take the lead against Manchester United. Luis Diaz finished off a well-worked team move that opened up their opponents like a tin of beans.

After a controlled start from The Reds, a quick break up field saw Mohamed Salah free with the ball on the right-wing, which is the last thing as a Manchester United fan you want to see.

The Egyptian King squared the ball to an unmarked Luis Diaz, who tapped it in for the opening goal. Liverpool are currently top of the league as things stand and are putting the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Could this be the first of many? Will we see yet another walkout by the Manchester United fans? Hopefully.

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

