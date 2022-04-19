Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Luis Diaz Opens The Scoring As Liverpool Open Manchester United Up

Five minutes. Five minutes. That's all it took for Liverpool to take the lead against Manchester United. Luis Diaz finished off a well-worked team move that opened up their opponents like a tin of beans.

After a controlled start from The Reds, a quick break up field saw Mohamed Salah free with the ball on the right-wing, which is the last thing as a Manchester United fan you want to see.

The Egyptian King squared the ball to an unmarked Luis Diaz, who tapped it in for the opening goal. Liverpool are currently top of the league as things stand and are putting the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Could this be the first of many? Will we see yet another walkout by the Manchester United fans? Hopefully.

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp Ralph Rangnick
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: ‘How’s My Relationship With Rangnick?’ | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

By Damon Carr55 minutes ago
Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Premier League | Klopp Makes Two Changes, Phil Jones Starts For United

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Confirmed Teams | Lineups| Premier League | Matip & Henderson Return

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Phil Jones
Match Coverage

Leaked Manchester United Team Suggests Five At The Back For Liverpool Premier League Clash & Phil Jones To Start

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Premier League | Expected Liverpool Team To Face Manchester United Emerges Online | Keita & Diaz Miss Out

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Anfield Ukraine
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United | Team News | Premier League | Red Devils Missing Five Players Through Injury

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham Erling Haaland
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Monitoring The Bundesliga's 'Next' €100million Player

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
skysports-gary-neville-manchester-united-jamie-carragher-liverpool-red-monday_3808584
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: 'Two Of The Biggest Teams In The World | Liverpool Vs. Manchester United

By Damon Carr3 hours ago