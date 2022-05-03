Watch: Luis Diaz Scores For Liverpool Against Villarreal | UEFA Champions League
Liverpool traveled to Spain to face La Liga side, Villarreal, in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Semi-Finals matchup.
Early on the Reds looked in trouble but the second half was a completely different narrative.
Defensive specialist Fabinho found the back of the net by sending the ball between Gerónimo Rulli's outstretched legs.
This was enough to propel Liverpool to a second goal shortly after.
Luis Diaz Makes It 4-2 On Aggregate
Luis Diaz scored in the 67th minute to level the match and put Liverpool ahead 4-2 on aggregate.
His goal put the tie to bed after a very uncomfortable first 45 minutes.
The Colombian forward came on and completely changed the course of the game with his pace, dribbling abilities, and tenacity in front of the goal.
Liverpool comfortably look Paris bound to play in this years UEFA Champions League final against the winner of Real Madrid or Manchester City.
