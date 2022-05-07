Skip to main content

Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gets Liverpool Back Into The Game Against Tottenham And Back Into The Premier League Title Race

Liverpool finally get the equaliser after relentless pressure. Luis Diaz is the man to step up after The Reds were 1-0 down thanks to an opening goal by Heung-Min Son. 

After a frantic first half and plenty of chances for the home side, Tottenham somehow manage to go in at half-time still 0-0. Spurs then came out after the break with the intent to attack, which got them a huge goal.

In-form Heung-Min Son found space in the box to tap in from close range, which silenced the home crowd. Liverpool had to respond quickly and so they did. Jurgen Klopp's men took back control of the game and were finally rewarded with a goal.

Luis Diaz, who has been sensational up to this point, drove at the heart of Tottenham's defence and let rip on a shot from 30 yards out. The shot took a deflection off Rodrigo Bentancur and flew into the bottom corner. 

A huge moment in the match and the title race. Will it be the spark the home side need to get all three points?

