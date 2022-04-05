Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Ends A Nervy Match For Liverpool Away Porto Rivals Benfica In First Leg | UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final

Following a brilliant second half by Benfica and a deserved goal which got them back into the match and tie, former Porto forward Luis Diaz is the man to put the match and possibly the tie to bed, as he gives Liverpool a 3-1 lead, after a moment of brilliance by Naby Keita.

Liverpool came out of the blocks early on and went into half-time with a 2-0 lead, after a scintillating performance. However, since the break, the visitors have been a complete contrast to the opening 45 minutes.

Arsenal and Manchester United target Darwin Nunez gave the Portuguese side a glimmer of hope just into the second half. The home team then continued to push for an equaliser, but couldn't break down a stubborn Liverpool defence.

All hope was lost in the 87th minute, as an outstanding individual run by Naby Keita, followed by an even better through-ball found former FC Porto winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian rounded the goalkeeper before sliding the ball into an open net.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Naby Keita, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

