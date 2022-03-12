Skip to main content
Watch: Sensational Headed Goal By Luis Diaz Gives Liverpool Lead |Brighton vs Liverpool

A brave and incredible header by Luis Diaz puts Liverpool 1-0 up against Brighton. The goal came just before the 20th minute, when a long ball from Joel Matip was met with the Colombian's head, despite the home side being the better of the two so far in the match.

Liverpool look to close to gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City with an early win in this weekend's fixtures. An away trip to Brighton is a tricky match for most, so the Reds will need to work hard for all three points. The hard work has already started for Jurgen Klopp's men, as they have done well to keep out the Seagulls so far.

Having been second best for the opening 20 minutes, it is Liverpool that open the scoring. A wodnerful long ball by Premier League player of the month, Joel Matip, bounced just right for a srpinting Luis Diaz. 

Liverpools new signing somehow managed to get his head to the ball, whilst being clattered by Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez. A goal was given by the VAR, but shockingly a card was not shown for the goalkeeper, which looked a certain red.

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

