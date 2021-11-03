Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Watch: Luis Suarez Offside Goal Disallowed For Atletico Madrid Against Liverpool In The Champions League
Watch: Luis Suarez Offside Goal Disallowed For Atletico Madrid Against Liverpool In The Champions League

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Another feisty Champions League encounter between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid saw Jurgen Klopp's men triumph 2-0 thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Former Liverpool player Luis Suarez enjoyed a torrid returrn to Anfield but thought he had halved the deficit in the 57th minute but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Watch it here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino

Team News

Liverpool make five changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Fabinho returns from injury to bolster the midfield in place of Curtis Jones. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also recalled to replace the injured Naby Keita.

Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota also return to the starting XI. Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino drop to the bench.

Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliott are all missing through injury.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI

Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Rodrigo de Paul, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid Subs

Benjamin Lecomte, Alejandro Iturbe, Renan Lodi, Hector Herrera, Sime Vrsaljko, Carlos Martin, Matheus Cunha, Javi Serrano, Fran Gonzalez

