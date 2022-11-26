Watch: Magnificent Enzo Fernandez Goal Gives Argentina Two-Goal Cushion Against Mexico In World Cup

Enzo Fernandez has given Argentina a two-goal cushion against Mexico in World Cup Group C.

Lionel Messi scored a fantastic goal from 25 yards to give Argentina a 1-0 lead in the 64th minute and midfielder Fernandez doubled their lead with a magnificant curling effort in the 87th.

Watch the fantastic goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can also be watched on ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Group C Schedule

Tuesday, 22nd November 2022

10:00am Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

4:00pm Mexico 0-0 Poland

Saturday, 26th November 2022

1:00pm Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia

7:00pm Argentina v Mexico

Wednesday, 30th November 2022

7:00pm Saudi Arabia v Mexico

7:00pm Poland v Argentina

All times are GMT.

