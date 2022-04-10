Skip to main content
Watch: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Scintillating Draw At The Etihad Keeps Title Race Alive

Manchester City and Liverpool played out a tremendous 2-2 at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon and we can bring you the match highlights.

Sadio Mane Diogo Jota Andy Robertson

The home team took an early lead when Kevin De Bruyne let fly with his left foot from 20 yards with his shot deflecting past Alisson Becker off of Joel Matip.

It only took Liverpool eight minutes to respond however with Diogo Jota finishing off after good work from Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold for Jurgen Klopp's team.

Gabriel Jesus restored City's lead in the 36th minute when he stole in at the back post to finish well past Alisson.

Liverpool responded brilliantly after the break after being outplayed in the first half and were level within a minute after Mohamed Salah played in Sadio Mane who finished well.

Both teams kept going until the final whistle with Riyad Mahrez missing a chance deep into injury time when he chipped over the bar.

The draw leaves Liverpool still a point behind Guardiola's team with seven matches still to play. 

To see details of the remaining fixtures, click HERE.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #2:

Liverpool Team

Manchester City Team

