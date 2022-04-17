Skip to main content
Watch: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final | Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 in a thrilling FA semi-final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon and you can watch what manager Jurgen Klopp had to say in his press conference here.

Klopp's team flew out the blocks and took the lead through an Ibrahima Konate header from an Andy Robertson corner in the 9th minute.

Ibrahima Konate

Sadio Mane doubled the lead eight minutes later when he charged down an attempted clearance from City goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

The Senegalese scored his second and his third with a brilliant finish after a fine team move in the 45th minute to make it 3-0.

Pep Guardiola's team responded straight after the interval when Jack Grealish finished well from Gabriel Jesus' pass after Liverpool had given the ball away on the left hand side.

Both sides had chances to add to their tallies but City made it an interesting last few minutes when Bernardo Silva finished after good work from substitute Riyad Mahrez.

The Reds will face either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the final on Saturday, 14th May 2022.

Watch what Klopp had to say at his post-match press conference here:

