November 21, 2021
Watch: Manchester City 3-0 Everton | Premier League Highlights

Reigning champions Manchester City ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at home to Everton on Sunday afternoon and we can bring you highlights from the match as part of our rival watch series.

City were awarded a penalty in the 33rd minute after Raheem Sterling looked to have been brought down inside the box by Everton's Michael Keane.

After a lengthy VAR review, the penalty was cancelled as there was no actual foul and even if there was it may have been outside the box.

Raheem Sterling

It didn't take long however for the home side to get in front and it was a beautiful goal that gave them the lead.

A brilliant outside of the boot pass from Joao Cancelo in the 44th minute found Sterling in behind the Everton defence.

The former Liverpool striker made no mistake as he took the shot first time and steered it into the top corner of Jordan Pickford's net.

If the first goal was good, the second was even better as Rodri smashed home a 30 yard rocket to double the lead and kill off the contest.

Bernardo Silva made it 3-0 with four minutes left when he finished from six yards as the ball deflected to him in the box.

It was a good afternoon's work for Pep Guardiola's men that lifts them back above Liverpool in the table into second and three points behind leaders Chelsea.

