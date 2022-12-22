Skip to main content
Watch Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool Highlights: Reds Exit Carabao Cup In Christmas Cracker

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch the highlights as domestic football returned with a bang after the 2022 World Cup.
Reigning Champions Liverpool exited the Carabao Cup after losing a thrilling game 3-2 against rivals Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp was able to bring back some of his World Cup players into his squad for the trip to Manchester with only Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk not included.

Liverpool Team

Manchester City Team

In a remarkable start to the game, City could have scored in the first minute when Erling Haaland sliced wide with just Caoimhin Kelleher to beat.

It didn't take long for the Norwegian to find the back of the net however as he snuck in front of Joe Gomez to volley home Kevin De Bruyne's cross in the 10th minute.

Liverpool weathered the early storm that followed after falling behind and 10 minutes later were on terms when Fabio Carvalho finished well after good work from Joel Matip and James Milner down the right.

Fabio Carvalho

Both teams continued to pour forward and create chances with Cole Palmer firing wide, Kelleher saving well from Gundogen, and Darwin Nunez volleying wide just before halftime.

The pace of the game didn't slow after the interval and City went back in front in the 47th minute when Riyad Mahrez cut inside Andy Robertson and curled home.

The Reds fired back within a minute to equalise however when Mohamed Salah sidefooted home after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had put Nunez in behind the City defence and the Uruguayan found the Egyptian in the box.

Mohamed Salah

Whilst Liverpool remained a threat on the counter, it was City who scored the vital fifth goal when Nathan Ake arrived in the box to head home another fine De Bruyne cross in the 58th minute.

Nunez found himself in on goal again not long after but once again fired wide when he should have hit the target, a moment which summed up the night for the 23-year-old and Liverpool.

Both teams deserve credit for putting on such a display after the break for the World Cup and can now look forward to the Premier League resuming after Christmas.

Watch the match highlights here:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

