Watch: Manchester City v Liverpool | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media ahead of his team's huge Premier League clash against Manchester City and you can watch his pre-match press conference here.

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds come into the match on Sunday in scintillating form and just a point behind Pep Guardiola's team so will have the chance to leapfrog their rivals with a victory.

At one point, Liverpool had dropped 14 points behind City (with two games in hand) but a run of ten consecutive Premier League wins has seen them close to within just a single point.

Both teams now have just eight games left including the match at the Etihad Stadium so it looks like being an exciting dash for the finish line starting on Sunday.

Klopp spoke about Sunday's opponents, his opposite number, and also provided an update on the fitness of his squad and you can watch his pre-match press conference here:

