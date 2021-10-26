Watch: Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool: Away End Bouncing To Roberto Firmino's Si Señor
After Liverpool destroyed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, the travelling supporters revelled in the victory as they bounced along to Roberto Firmino’s Si Señor.
The Reds were totally dominant as they scythed through the United defence time and time again with the goals coming from a Mohamed Salah hat-trick, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.
Bobby Firmino - Si Señor
Never far from the minds of the Liverpool supporters is their number nine, 30 year old Brazilian Roberto 'Bobby' Firmino.
The striker is adored by the fans for his contributions to the club and the beautiful way he plays the game of football.
After a difficult season last time out, Firmino appears to be back to his best and scored a hat-trick against Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League a week ago.
As the Reds fans stayed back at Old Trafford on Sunday, their heroes song, Si Señor, was belted out in celebration of a fine afternoon's work.
