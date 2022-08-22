Watch: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League
Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday and you can watch the match highlights here.
The Red Devils were deserved winners as once again Liverpool were sluggish to get going and below par on the road.
Erik ten Hag's team stormed out of the blocks and deservedly took the lead in the 16th minute when Jadon Sancho showed brilliant composure in the box to slot past Alisson Becker.
Liverpool grew into the game and could have equalised when the ball hit Lisandro Martinez on the line but United doubled their lead in the 53rd minute when Marcus Rashford raced through and finished well.
Jurgen Klopp's team continued to probe and got back into the game when Mohamed Salah nodded home in the 81st minute after substitute Fabio Carvalho had seen his shot saved by David De Gea.
The defeat is another disappointing result for Klopp and his team who now only have two points from their opening three games.
