Skip to main content

Watch: Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok, Thailand

Liverpool's pre-season campaign got off to a disappointing start as they lost 4-0 to rivals Manchester United on Tuesday and you can watch the match highlights here.

Liverpool

The Reds arrived in Bangkok on Sunday to a stunning reception but were brought back down to earth against the Red Devils.

United took the lead when Jadon Sancho capitalised on some defensive hesitancy from Jurgen Klopp's team to slide home the opener.

The Reds could have been back on terms minutes later however when new signing Fabio Carvalho struck the post.

More defensive errors from Liverpool gave United the opportunity to open up a three-goal lead after both Fred and Anthony Martial finished well after mistakes from the Reds' back line.

Klopp rang the changes and the Reds improved with another new signing, Darwin Nunez, going close and Mohamed Salah hitting the post with a curling effort.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1013140188h

United broke away to punish the Reds' profligacy in front of goal to add a fourth through a well-taken Facundo Pellestri effort.

Whilst the result is largely irrelevant in these types of matches, it is still disappointing to lose to United in such a convincing manner.

Taking the result out of the equation, the match did however serve its purpose of easing the players back into match play. 

Watch the match highlights here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Liverpool
Quotes

'A Bit Of A Bittersweet Moment' - Fabio Carvalho Reflects On Liverpool Debut

By Neil Andrew18 minutes ago
Liverpool In Bangkok
Quotes

'You Can Go Anywhere In The World And Find Liverpool Fans' - Reds CEO Billy Hogan On Pre-Season Tour In Asia

By Rowan Lee24 minutes ago
imago1013140188h
Exclusive Interviews

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hails Darwin Nunez As 'Proper Number 9'

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfers

Report: Raheem Sterling Admits He 'Wouldn't Have Ruled Out A Return To Liverpool' Before Signing For Chelsea

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Ready To Enter Race For Portuguese Midfield Star

By Sam Jones3 hours ago
imago1013140216h
Articles

Report: 'We Need To Refresh The Way We Play' Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Alex Caddick3 hours ago
Marko Grujic Divock Origi Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Ben Davies
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Send Forgotten Man Out On Loan

By Sam Jones3 hours ago
Le Parc De Princes
News

News: Report Finds That Liverpool Fans Were Unfairly Blamed For The Chaos That Unfolded In Paris In May

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago