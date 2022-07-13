Watch: Manchester United 4-0 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok, Thailand

Liverpool's pre-season campaign got off to a disappointing start as they lost 4-0 to rivals Manchester United on Tuesday and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Reds arrived in Bangkok on Sunday to a stunning reception but were brought back down to earth against the Red Devils.

United took the lead when Jadon Sancho capitalised on some defensive hesitancy from Jurgen Klopp's team to slide home the opener.

The Reds could have been back on terms minutes later however when new signing Fabio Carvalho struck the post.

More defensive errors from Liverpool gave United the opportunity to open up a three-goal lead after both Fred and Anthony Martial finished well after mistakes from the Reds' back line.

Klopp rang the changes and the Reds improved with another new signing, Darwin Nunez, going close and Mohamed Salah hitting the post with a curling effort.

United broke away to punish the Reds' profligacy in front of goal to add a fourth through a well-taken Facundo Pellestri effort.

Whilst the result is largely irrelevant in these types of matches, it is still disappointing to lose to United in such a convincing manner.

Taking the result out of the equation, the match did however serve its purpose of easing the players back into match play.

