Watch: Manchester United Fans Vile Chants Towards Liverpool Bus During Glazers Out Protests

Manchester United fans stop their Glazers out protest to send vile abuse toward the incoming Liverpool bus ahead of their showdown at Old Trafford.

The biggest and most fierce match in English football is just under two hours away and the atmosphere is already hostile.

Manchester United fans are out in their numbers for a protest against the ownership. There is a slight rumbling of the match being affected, with a possibility of a postponement.

However, Jurgen Klopp and his side have a job to do and that job is to come and get a result and leave. The mindset for the players will be vital in a game with such magnitude and any outside happenings could affect that.

Liverpool's team bus have been targeted by the home fans, as it drives in the Old Trafford grounds. The Manchester United fans chants include some vile and disgusting words, whilst they throw things towards to coach.

