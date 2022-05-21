Watch: Manchester United Legends 1-3 Liverpool Legends | Match Highlights | Gonzalez Double & Garcia Give Reds Victory
Liverpool's legends ran out 3-1 winners against Manchester United's legends on Saturday in the first leg of the Legends of the North contest and you can watch the match highlights here.
Kenny Dalglish pitted his managerial wits against Bryan Robson who took charge for the Red Devils with the Liverpool man coming out on top at Old Trafford.
The opening 45 minutes ended 0-0 with neither team able to break the deadlock but the game came to life after the break.
Luis Garcia opened the scoring for Liverpool shortly before Dimitar Berbatov levelled from a penalty.
Mark Gonzalez put Dalglish's team back in front with a brilliant free-kick before he killed off any hope of a United comeback in injury time.
Liverpool take a 3-1 lead into the second leg of the Legends of the North contest that will take place at Anfield later this year.
Liverpool Legends First Half Team
Dudek, Kvarme, Carragher, Xavier, Aurelio, Pennant, Diao, Le Tallec, Rodriguez, Downing, Voronin.
Liverpool Legends Second Half Team
Westerveld, Wright, Carragher, Vignal, Enrique, Benayoun, Garcia, Sissoko, Gonzalez, Sinama-Pongolle, Kuyt.
Watch the match highlights here:
