Watch: Mark Gonzalez Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

Mark Gonzalez equalises for the Liverpool legends against Manchester United's legends and you can watch the well-crafted goal here.
Mark Gonzalez has equalised for the LFC Legends against Manchester United's legends at Anfield when he slotted home after good work from Robbie Keane.

Mark Gonzalez

Dimitar Berbatov had put the Red Devils into the lead with a brilliant strike in the 8th minute but Gonzalez levelled affairs in the 47th.

The Reds are looking to retain the title of 'Legends of the North' that they won back in May by winning 3-1 at Old Trafford.

The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad can be found HERE.

Watch the goal here:

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST

Australia

The match kicks off at 12:00am (Sunday)

Where To Watch/Stream

You can watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

Supporters can also purchase a virtual ticket to stream the match on Facebook Live for £1.99.

The match will also be available for subscribers to watch on LFCTV and can be streamed on LFCTV GO.

