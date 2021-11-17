Skip to main content
Watch: Match Highlights - Argentina v Brazil, Alisson, Fabinho, Messi In Action

Author:

In the final game of the November international break for Liverpool's players, Alisson and Fabinho started for Brazil as they faced off against Argentina in Buenos Aires.

Both teams have already qualified for next year's World Cup and played out a 0-0 draw.

Fabinho Lionel Messi

After Alisson's uncharacteristic performance in Liverpool's 3-2 defeat at West Ham in the Premier League before the international break, his second clean sheet for Brazil will come as a welcome confidence boost.

Fabinho also started in midfield alongside Manchester United's Fred and played the full 90 minutes.

Despite picking up a yellow card, the 28 year old impressed as he helped contain the threat of Lionel Messi.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Read More

Alisson and Fabinho should arrive back in Liverpool on Wednesday and be ready to resume training on Thursday ahead of the clash with Arsenal on Saturday.

It's been a worrying set of internationals for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who has seen Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Andrew Robertson and Divock Origi all return to Merseyside with injury problems.

Watch the match highlights here:

