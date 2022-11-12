Watch Match Highlights: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton - Darwin Nunez Double Plus Roberto Firmino Header

Liverpool head into the international break on a high after beating newly-managed Southampton 3-1 at Anfield. The goals came from South Americans Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino.

The home side started brightly and took control of the game immediately. An early goal by Roberto Firmino, who was left out of Brazil's national World Cup squad, gave the hosts the lead in just six minutes.

Despite the decent start, Southampton came back immediately, scoring an equaliser through Che Adams. The striker headed home after losing Virgil Van Dijk and capitalising on Alisson Becker rushing out.

Nathan Jones' men had a few more opportunities after scoring but couldn't create anything clean-cut.

The Reds then re-took the lead in the 21st minute after Darwin Nunez got on the end of a brilliant ball over the top by Harvey Elliot. The Uruguayan gave the finish the pass deserved, giving the home team the lead once again.

Man of the match Nunez doubled up just before half-time, with a sliding finish thanks to a record-breaking assist by Andy Robertson, making him the full-back with the most assists in Premier League history.

The second half was dreary, to say the least, with Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper keeping the scoreline to what it was.

Alongside a couple of brilliant saves by Alisson, Jurgen Klopp's side also missed a few chances themselves, Mohamed Salah with the easiest of the lot.

No goals in the second half meant that Liverpool came out with all three points and now find themselves just ten points behind title favourites Manchester City and one point behind the 'new and improved' Manchester United, despite the poor start.

