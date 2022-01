Mateo Kovacic Scores Unbelievable Goal to Give Chelsea a Chance Against Liverpool

Wow. Mateo Kovacic has scored a stunning goal against Liverpool.

A volley from outside of the box. Kovacic couldn't of caught it any sweeter. Caoimhin Kelleher had no chance to save it.

Watch Mateo Kovacic's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Owen Beck

Team News

With Jurgen Klopp missing due to COVID-19, three players join him self-isolating at home.

Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker and Joel Matip all miss out on today's game due to testing positive.

Curtis Jones also returns to the bench after being out with an injury.

Chelsea Starting XI

Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea Subs

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Malang Sarr, Lewis Hall, Jorginho, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harvey Vale, Hakim Ziyech

