November 19, 2021
Watch: Media Rave About Liverpool's Fabinho's Performance For Brazil As He 'Nullified' PSG's And Argentina's Lionel Messi

Author:

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has received widespread praise for his performance in Brazil's 0-0 draw with Lionel Messi's Argentina on Tuesday.

In a match that also included Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Fabinho was dominant in midfield alongside Manchester United's Fred.

As reported by Sport Witness the headline from outlet UOL claimed Fabinho 'commanded the midfield' and 'nullified Messi'.

Globo Esporte picked the 28 year old as the man of the match and showered more praise on the player.

“The best Brazilian player, practically insurmountable at the front. He made seven tackles, won nine duels on the ground and still had the quality to find passes and turnarounds, even when pressured.”

The comments from the media were also backed up by the Liverpool midfielder's impressive stats from the game.

Fabinho is due in action with Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday as they host Arsenal at Anfield.

There was some alarm amongst Reds fans on Thursday however as the player was not pictured in the training photos released from the AXA training centre.

After completing a high intensity 90 minutes against Argentina on Tuesday however, it could be the club are just being careful with the player as they deal with the current midfield injury crisis.

