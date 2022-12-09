Watch: Messi Goal Makes It 2-0 To Argentina In World Cup Quarter-Final

Lionel Messi has given Argentina a two-goal lead against the Netherlands in the World Cup Quarter Final.

Argentina led thanks to some Messi brilliance in the first half when he cut open the Dutch defence to slide in Nahuel Molina who finished well despite the attempts of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Messi made it two in the 73rd minute with a well-taken penalty after Denzel Dumfries had brought down Marcos Acuna.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Watch Messi's goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |