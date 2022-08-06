Skip to main content

Watch: Mitrovic Reclaims Fulhams Lead With Penalty

Watch: Fulhams Mitrovic reclaims the lead at Craven Cottage with a well-taken penalty after Virgil Van Djik brought the forward down in the box.

Mitrovic took his penalty well slotting it in the right corner of the goal. Liverpool's Alisson guessed the right way but the power on the penalty was too much to be stopped by the Brazillian.

Mitrovic opened Fulham's account in the first half before Darwin Nunez found the equalizer. Liverpool was having their first dominant spell within the game before Mitrovic was brought down in the box by Liverpool's number four.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has had to deal with an injury crisis during pre-season and one that has worsened this week in the lead-up to the game against the West London club.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota all miss the trip with injuries.

Alisson Becker does return for Liverpool however who have Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence and Roberto Firmino gets the nod over new signing Darwin Nunez up front.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

 For details of when and how to watch the match, please click HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Fulham V Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Darwin Nunez Brings Liverpool Level Against Fulham

By Matty Orme11 minutes ago
Andy Robertson Aleksandar Mitrovic
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts to Liverpool’s First Half Performance vs Fulham

By Matty Orme40 minutes ago
Fulham
Match Coverage

Watch: Fulham Open Scoring Against Liverpool on Opening Day

By Matty Orme49 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara Fulham
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts to Fulham 1-0 Liverpool - Premier League

By Matt Thielen49 minutes ago
Craven Cottage
Match Coverage

Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

‘Darwin Needs Time to Settle and We Need to Mix It up a Bit’ - Jurgen Klopp on Why Darwin Nunez Won't Start Against Fulham

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Fulham
Match Coverage

‘Fulham, They’ll Be Tough Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Opening Fixture

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
Leighton Clarkson
Transfers

Confirmed: Leighton Clarkson Joins Aberdeen on Loan

By Jim Nichol-Turner1 hour ago