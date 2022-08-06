Watch: Fulhams Mitrovic reclaims the lead at Craven Cottage with a well-taken penalty after Virgil Van Djik brought the forward down in the box.

Mitrovic took his penalty well slotting it in the right corner of the goal. Liverpool's Alisson guessed the right way but the power on the penalty was too much to be stopped by the Brazillian.

Mitrovic opened Fulham's account in the first half before Darwin Nunez found the equalizer. Liverpool was having their first dominant spell within the game before Mitrovic was brought down in the box by Liverpool's number four.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp has had to deal with an injury crisis during pre-season and one that has worsened this week in the lead-up to the game against the West London club.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota all miss the trip with injuries.

Alisson Becker does return for Liverpool however who have Joel Matip partnering Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence and Roberto Firmino gets the nod over new signing Darwin Nunez up front.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

For details of when and how to watch the match, please click HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |