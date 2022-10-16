Watch: Mohamed Salah Brilliance Gives Liverpool The Winner Against Manchester City

Liverpool and Manchester City provided yet another legendary match and it was Jurgen Klopp's side that came out with all three points.

The away team started brightly with a couple of chances wasted by Erling Haaland. However, Norwegian goal machine didn't find the net once again against the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's men had a few chances themselves in the first half to break the deadlock, the best of them falling to Diogo Jota.

After the break, the hosts came out with a different intensity and despite Man City dominating possession, Liverpool were the ones to threaten more in front of goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

A triple substitution by Jurgen Klopp saw yet more threat from the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez, which scared the opposition defence.

Then the Egyptian King stepped up to the plate. A quick long ball by Alisson Becker found Mohamed Salah 1 on 1 with Joao Cancelo.

The Liverpool forward then sent the Portuguese full back to the stands before slotting it home past Ederson.

Early Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp was able to welcome back Andy Robertson in midweek and he may replace Kostas Tsimikas in the starting XI.

Ibrahima Konate is doubtful with a muscle injury and a decision on his fitness will be left as late as possible.

Curtis Jones could return to the squad having recovered from an issue with his tibia and with a week's training under his belt. The game may come too soon for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain however who made a surprise return to training on Tuesday.

The in-form Roberto Firmino should keep his place alongside Mohamed Salah with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota possible starters also if Klopp sticks with the 4-2-3-1 formation adopted of late.

Liverpool will still be without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz.

Early Manchester City Team News

Guardiola confirmed on Friday that both Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva will be fit and available for the trip to Anfield.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Kalvin Phillips are all still out and therefore unavailable for selection.

