Watch: Liverpool Winger Mohamed Salah Celebrates After Scoring The Winning Penalty Against Ivory Coast To Send Egypt To The AFCON Quarter-Finals

Watch: Mohamed Salah Celebrates After Scoring The Winning Penalty Against Ivory Coast At AFCON
Mohamed Salah, the best player in the world, has led his home nation of Egypt to the Africa Cup of Nations Quarter Finals after scoring the winning penalty against Ivory Coast.
After 90 minutes and extra-time, the match was set to be decided by penalties. Mohamed Salah was the man who stepped up and scored the decisive penalty to secure victory for Egypt.
Mohamed Salah
Age: 29
Club: Liverpool
Position: Right Winger
Appearances this season: 26
Goals this season: 23
Assists this season: 9
Contract expiration: June 30th 2023
Market value: £90.00million
After leading his national team to the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition, Mohamed Salah celebrated as only the 'Egyptian King' could.
The Liverpool superstar calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net before running to celebrate on the back of his keeper Mohammed El Shenawy who plays for Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly Sporting Club.
Mohamed Salah is passionate about playing for Liverpool Football Club but shows an entire different level of desire when representing Egypt.
You can tell just how much it means to Salah in the photos above.
Mohamed Salah and the rest of his Egyptian compatriots will face Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-Finals on Sunday.
