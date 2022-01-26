Watch: Liverpool Winger Mohamed Salah Celebrates After Scoring The Winning Penalty Against Ivory Coast To Send Egypt To The AFCON Quarter-Finals

Skip to main content
Watch: Mohamed Salah Celebrates After Scoring The Winning Penalty Against Ivory Coast At AFCON

Mohamed Salah scored the winning penalty for Egypt in their matchup against Ivory Coast at AFCON to send his side through to the Quarter Finals.

Mohamed Salah, the best player in the world, has led his home nation of Egypt to the Africa Cup of Nations Quarter Finals after scoring the winning penalty against Ivory Coast.

After 90 minutes and extra-time, the match was set to be decided by penalties. Mohamed Salah was the man who stepped up and scored the decisive penalty to secure victory for Egypt.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah Egypt AFCON

Age: 29

Club: Liverpool

Position: Right Winger

Appearances this season: 26

Goals this season: 23

Assists this season: 9

Contract expiration: June 30th 2023

Market value: £90.00million

After leading his national team to the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition, Mohamed Salah celebrated as only the 'Egyptian King' could.

The Liverpool superstar calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net before running to celebrate on the back of his keeper Mohammed El Shenawy who plays for Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly Sporting Club.

Mohamed Salah is passionate about playing for Liverpool Football Club but shows an entire different level of desire when representing Egypt.

You can tell just how much it means to Salah in the photos above. 

Mohamed Salah and the rest of his Egyptian compatriots will face Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations Quarter-Finals on Sunday.

