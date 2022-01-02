Watch: Mohamed Salah Doubles Liverpool's Lead Against Chelsea
Mohamed Salah has made it 2-0 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
The Egyptian King has silenced Stamford Bridge as he doubles Liverpool's lead.
Thanks to a great ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Egyptian took it right to Edouard Mendy and guided it past the keeper.
Watch Mo Salah's goal here:
Liverpool Starting XI
Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Owen Beck
Team News
With Jurgen Klopp missing due to COVID-19, three players join him self-isolating at home.
Read More
Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker and Joel Matip all miss out on today's game due to testing positive.
Curtis Jones also returns to the bench after being out with an injury.
Chelsea Starting XI
Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic
Chelsea Subs
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Malang Sarr, Lewis Hall, Jorginho, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harvey Vale, Hakim Ziyech
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Breaking: Jurgen Klopp To Miss Liverpool Clash With Chelsea After 'Suspected' Positive Covid Test
- Chelsea v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | EPL - Thiago Injury Update & More Covid Cases
- 'I'm Professional' Romelu Lukaku Ironically Slates Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Before Huge Liverpool Clash
- Chelsea Star Reece James Suffers Hamstring Tear Ahead of Liverpool Game
- Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'
- Brazilian Duo Alisson & Roberto Firmino Missing In Training Photos Ahead of Chelsea Clash
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook