Watch: Mohamed Salah Extends Liverpool's Lead Away To Rangers - UEFA Champions League

Rangers are going out of the Champions League despite starting the night off with a bang. Liverpool have turned around a 1-0 deficit and now lead 4-1 at the Ibrox.

the home side came out of the traps very quickly and deservedly took the lead in the 17th minute. Liverpool soon equalised through a Roberto Firmino header.

Jurgen Klopp’s half-time team talk did the trick, with the Reds coming out a different animal in the second half. Another goal by Firmino gave the visitors the lead before he provided a goal for Darwin Nunez.

Jurgen Klopp them brought on more firepower in Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian getting in on the act 8 minutes later. A clinical finish by the Egyptian King after an exquisite touch to bring the ball down.

Liverpool Team News

The defeat at Arsenal on Sunday came at a cost injury wise with three more players picking up issues.

Luis Diaz (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (ankle) and Joel Matip (calf) are all ruled out with injuries picked up at the Emirates Stadium with the Colombian unlikely to return until after the World Cup.

They join Naby Keita on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a long-term hamstring injury.

There has been some positive news for Klopp on the injury front however with Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all back in team training.

Jones will continue his rehabilitation from a tibia issue and therefore will not be part of the travelling squad and Oxlade-Chamberlain is also ineligible after being left out of the Champions League squad for the group stages.

Rangers Team News

The SPL tem are likely to go into the clash with the Reds with a similar squad to a week ago although there is a fitness doubt over Glen Kamara who van Bronckhorst confirmed has a knock.

John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Filip Helander all remain out.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |