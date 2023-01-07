Skip to main content
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal From Cody Gakpo Assist Gives Liverpool 2-1 Lead Against Wolves

Watch the Mohamed Salah goal that has given Liverpool a 2-1 lead against Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

A goal from Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool a 2-1 lead against Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

Darwin Nunez’s well taken goal just before half-time had equalised Goncalo Guedes’ opener and it took just seven minutes after the interval for Reds to take the lead.

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo chipped the ball in behind the Wolves defence and Salah coolly slotted home after the ball was not dealt with by Toti Gomes.

Watch Salah’s goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Liverpool take on Wolves in the FA Cup 3rd round at Anfield on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 3-1 Premier League defeat to Brentford on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a response against Julen Lopetegui's men after the Reds received widespread criticism for the performance in West London.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV4 and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on ESPN+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World, and Sportsnet Now.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Paramount+.

Viewers in India can tune in on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2HD, Sony LIV, and JioTV.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport and DStv Now.

