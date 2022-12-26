Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Early Lead After Trent Alexander-Arnold Brilliance - Aston Villa v Liverpool

Liverpool have returned with a bang and have got an early lead in their Boxing Day match against Aston Villa.

It was the homes side that started the brightest, missing a glorious chance in the first couple of minutes. However, when the Reds got their chance just seconds later, they made it count.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who never got a sniff off England manager Gareth Southgate in the World Cup, came up with a moment of magic.

The creative right-back hit the most succulent outside of the foot pass over to Andy Robertson, who had made a surprising run on the right-hand side of the box.

The Scotsman pulled the ball back to Mohamed Salah, who slotted home to make it 1-0 to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Early Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino and James Milner for the trip to Villa. The Brazilian took a knock to his calf in training earlier this week and missed the defeat against Manchester City on Thursday.

Milner did start the clash at the Etihad but picked up a hamstring injury in the first half and had to be substituted.

Whilst their absence is expected to be short-term, they join Arthur Melo, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, and Luiz Diaz on the sidelines. Ibrahima Konate will return to training next week after reaching the World Cup final with France.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should be fine after he recovered from illness to make a second-half appearance against City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was also ill and missed the game could return to the team alongside Virgil van Dijk after his World Cup exploits with the Netherlands.

Early Aston Villa Team News

Robin Olsen will replace Emiliano Martinez in goal for the Villans with the World Cup winner not expected to return to training until next week.

Jacob Ramsey has a hamstring problem and will miss the clash against the Reds whilst Diego Carlos remains sidelined long-term.

Philippe Coutinho has now returned to full fitness and could line up against his former club.

