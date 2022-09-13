Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Early Lead Against Ajax | Champions League

Liverpool have started brightly in tonight's Champions League tie against Ajax and have got their reward.

The Reds have dominated the ball for the most part, despite the away side showing threat on the break.

A few free kicks in the opponents half have set up decent chances for Jurgen Klopp's men, but nothing has come of it.

However, Liverpool did make one count as Luis Diaz heads a long ball onto Diogo Jota, who sees an unmarked Mohamed Salah.

The last person on the field Ajax want on the ball in space and he punished them for it, The Egyptian King slides it past the keeper to put The Reds 1-0 up.

Liverpool Team News

Andy Robertson has joined the injury list after he picked up a knee issue against Napoli and will be out until after the international break. He will be replaced by Kostas Tsimikas.

He joins Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson on the sidelines.

There was some positive news however when Klopp announced at his pre-match press conference that Fabio Carvalho was ready to return after the knock he picked up in the Merseyside derby.

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip should both be ready to start after coming on as second-half substitutes against Napoli.

Ajax Team News

Calvin Bassey picked up a knock in the win against Heerenveen at the weekend but it does not appear to be serious so he could still feature.

Owen Wijndal has also returned to training after an ankle knock though is unlikely to be ready for the match at Anfield.

