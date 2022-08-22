Skip to main content

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Hope Against Manchester United

A Mohamed Salah header gave Liverpool hope against Manchester United with nine minutes to go at Old Trafford and you can watch the goal here.

The Egyptian was on hand to nod home after a Fabio Carvalho shot was saved by David De Gea from a corner as Liverpool tried to come from two goals behind against a much improved United.

Mohamed Salah

Watch Salah's goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp is still missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the trip to Old Trafford.

The German had already confirmed that Joe Gomez would replace Nathaniel Phillips alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.

In midfield, Fabinho is left out and replaced by skipper Jordan Henderson who lines up alongside Harvey Elliott and James Milner.

Up front, Roberto Firmino returns after missing the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace a week ago to partner Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

There is no place in the squad for midfielder Naby Keita, amid speculation linking him with a move away from the club, although reliable journalists are reporting he is now injured.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Harvey Elliott, Jordan Henderson, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Manchester United Team

