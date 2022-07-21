Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Against RB Leipzig

Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool an early lead in Germany against RB Leipzig and you can watch the goal here.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Reds have started extremely brightly with the Egyptian looking particularly lively in the opening stages.

Salah gave Liverpool the lead after just eight minutes when he coolly slotted home a pass from Roberto Firmino past Leipzig's keeper Peter Gulacsi.

Watch Liverpool take the lead against the Bundesliga team here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Team News

Adrian retains his place in goal and will play behind a full strength back four where Ibrahima Konate is selected to partner Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Naby Keita lines up alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara with skipper Jordan Henderson starting from the bench.

Up front, Klopp opts for Roberto Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez in an attractive looking forward line that includes Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be streamed on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

In Germany, the game will be available on Servus TV.

For international viewers, the game can be watched on LFCTV GO.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

