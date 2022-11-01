Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League

A game in which Liverpool needed to win by four or more goals in order to finish top of the group. The Reds and Napoli have both given as much as they have got, a very even contest.

The match has been tight for the most part, but both sides have had chances to open the scoring. The Italian side got the beat of them the first half, the second, have come at the feet of the home side, through Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliot.

Liverpool’s back five have been threatened slightly, dealing with whatever has been thrown at them. Fabinho’s performance has improved massively and the control in the midfield shows exactly that.

In a game like this, usually a moment of brilliance or a mistake becomes the difference maker. This time, it came through a very good cross by Kostas Tsimikas and Mohamed Salah being at the right place at the right time.

Kostas’ corner was met by the leaping Darwin Nunez, whose header appeared to cross the line, the rebound, however, was over the line. The Egyptian King claims the goal in the 85th minute winner. Surely the winning goal.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Konate; Van Dijk; Tsimikas; Fabinho; Milner; Thiago; Jones; Firmino; Salah.

Napoli Starting XI

Meret; Di Lorenzo; Ostigard; Kim; Olivera; Zambo; Lobotka; Ndombele; Kvaratskhelia; Politano; Osimhen.

