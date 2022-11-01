Skip to main content
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League

Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A game in which Liverpool needed to win by four or more goals in order to finish top of the group. The Reds and Napoli have both given as much as they have got, a very even contest. 

The match has been tight for the most part, but both sides have had chances to open the scoring. The Italian side got the beat of them the first half, the second, have come at the feet of the home side, through Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliot. 

Liverpool’s back five have been threatened slightly, dealing with whatever has been thrown at them. Fabinho’s performance has improved massively and the control in the midfield shows exactly that. 

In a game like this, usually a moment of brilliance or a mistake becomes the difference maker. This time, it came through a very good cross by Kostas Tsimikas and Mohamed Salah being at the right place at the right time. 

Kostas’ corner was met by the leaping Darwin Nunez, whose header appeared to cross the line, the rebound, however, was over the line. The Egyptian King claims the goal in the 85th minute winner. Surely the winning goal. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Option 1

Option 2

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Konate; Van Dijk; Tsimikas; Fabinho; Milner; Thiago; Jones; Firmino; Salah.

Napoli Starting XI

Meret; Di Lorenzo; Ostigard; Kim; Olivera; Zambo; Lobotka; Ndombele; Kvaratskhelia; Politano; Osimhen.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool

Schedule

imago1017863674h
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Set To Go Strong For Napoli As Many Starters Emerge From Team Bus

By Alex Caddick
Ian Wright
Quotes

'That’s Liverpool’s Business' - Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Explains Reds Current Crisis

By Rowan Lee
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'I Would Have Bitten Their Hand Off' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Admission Ahead Of Napoli Tie

By Rowan Lee
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Eye Up January Move For RB Leipzig Ace

By Alex Caddick
Virgil van Dijk
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Continue Interest In Serie A Defender As They Eye Van Dijk Successor

By Rowan Lee
imago1017510204h
News

Former Liverpool Manager Confident Liverpool Will Still Make Premier League Top Four

By Justin Foster
Jurgen Klopp
News

Liverpool And FSG Update: After His Worst Start To A Season Is The Pressure Now Mounting On Jurgen Klopp To Resign?

By Justin Foster
James Milner
Quotes

James Milner Urges Liverpool To 'Put It Right' Following Criticism Of Recent Form

By Alex Caddick