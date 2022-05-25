Skip to main content
Watch: Mohamed Salah & Jordan Henderson Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Salah Gives Hint On Future

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday and you can watch what Mohamed Salah and skipper Jordan Henderson had to say at their pre-match press conference here.

Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander Arnold

Henderson will be trying to steer his team to a historic cup treble adding the European Cup to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup trophies they have already won.

Liverpool have enjoyed an impressive journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Real Madrid on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic and scintillating encounters.

The final in Paris on Saturday promises to be another great one and you can watch what Henderson and Salah, who dropped a hint on his future, had to say to the media on Wednesday here:

