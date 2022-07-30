Watch: Mohamed Salah Penalty The Lead Back To Liverpool Against Manchester City In The Community Shield

Mohamed Salah scores from the spot as Liverpool regain the lead against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Liverpool took an early lead through Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-range strike. Since the Manchester City have slowly grown back into the game, despite The Reds being the better side.

Pep Guardiola’s men, however, did get back into the match after stand in keeper Adrian failed to save a shot by Phil Foden and fumbled the rebound. New signing Alvarez then squeezed the ball home for the equaliser.

The game then started to play out as a draw until Liverpool were awarded a penalty for handball. After the incident was missed on the pitch, referee Craig Pawson went to VAR to overturn his decision.

Only one man was stepping up for the resulting penalty and that was Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King calmly slotted the ball away in the bottom corner to give Liverpool the lead once more.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a number of injury issues during Liverpool's shortened pre-season campaign.

The Reds manager will be without both Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher which will mean Adrian will continue in goal.

Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined and miss the battle between the Premier League's top two teams.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

In defence, Joel Matip gets the nod over Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Skipper Jordan Henderson lines up in midfield alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Spanish international Thiago Alcantara.

In attack, Roberto Firmino will play in a central role with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on the right and left respectively.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez will have to settle for a place on the bench but both are expected to take part at some point.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |