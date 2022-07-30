Skip to main content

Watch: Mohamed Salah Penalty The Lead Back To Liverpool Against Manchester City In The Community Shield

Mohamed Salah scores from the spot as Liverpool regain the lead against Manchester City in the Community Shield.  

Liverpool took an early lead through Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long-range strike. Since the Manchester City have slowly grown back into the game, despite The Reds being the better side. 

Pep Guardiola’s men, however, did get back into the match after stand in keeper Adrian failed to save a shot by Phil Foden and fumbled the rebound. New signing Alvarez then squeezed the ball home for the equaliser. 

The game then started to play out as a draw until Liverpool were awarded a penalty for handball. After the incident was missed on the pitch, referee Craig Pawson went to VAR to overturn his decision. 

Only one man was stepping up for the resulting penalty and that was Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King calmly slotted the ball away in the bottom corner to give Liverpool the lead once more. 

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a number of injury issues during Liverpool's shortened pre-season campaign.

The Reds manager will be without both Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher which will mean Adrian will continue in goal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Calvin Ramsay, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota are all still sidelined and miss the battle between the Premier League's top two teams.

Jordan Henderson

In defence, Joel Matip gets the nod over Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Skipper Jordan Henderson lines up in midfield alongside Brazilian Fabinho and Spanish international Thiago Alcantara.

In attack, Roberto Firmino will play in a central role with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz on the right and left respectively.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez will have to settle for a place on the bench but both are expected to take part at some point.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Watch: Trent Alexander-Arnold Scores Wonder Goal Against Manchester City In Community Shield

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Articles

Top 5: Crossers of a Football at Liverpool

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
4th August 2019, Wembley Stadium, Wembley, England; FA Community Shield Final football.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City | Confirmed Lineups | Team News | Community Shield

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Opinions

Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones: What Does The Future Look Like For The Liverpool Youngsters?

By Damon Carr9 hours ago
Joel Matip
Articles

11,205 Completed Passes Between Them in the 21/22 Campaign, but Who Are Liverpool’s Top 5 Passers of a Football

By Matty Orme10 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
News

Report: Liverpool Midfielder Suffers Serious Hamstring Injury

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Moving' Manchester United Target And Ajax Forward Antony

By Damon Carr20 hours ago
Romario
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Preparing Offer For Brazilian Striker Compared To Romario

By Neil Andrew22 hours ago