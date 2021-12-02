Skip to main content
Watch: Mohamed Salah Reaction When Quizzed On Seventh Place Ballon d'Or Finish After Liverpool Win At Everton

Author:

After Mohamed Salah had scored twice to help Liverpool to a 4-1 victory at Everton on Wednesday evening, you can watch his reaction here when he was quizzed about finishing seventh in the Ballon d'Or awards.

Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Diogo Jota

The Reds were in irresistable form at Goodison Park as they dominated for large periods of the game.

The Egyptian's goals were typical of his recent form as both were brilliantly taken. Further goals were added by Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota.

Post match, Salah was quizzed about what his feelings were about finishing 7th in the recent Ballon d'Or award.

The 29 year old was expected to be in the top five after scoring 31 goals in all competitions last season and raising his levels even higher at the start of the new campaign.

As expected PSG's Lionel Messi was named as the winner for the seventh time fighting off Bayern Munich's brilliant Polish striker Robert Lewandowski 

Jorginho and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United all were ranked above Salah.

Watch his reaction here as to when he was asked about his seventh placing at the Ballon d'Or.

