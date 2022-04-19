Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Second Of The Night As Liverpool Humiliate Manchester United Once Again

In the words of DJ Khaled, another one. Mohamed Salah makes it 4-0 to Liverpool as they cruise past arch rivals Manchester United to go top of the Premier League.

Liverpool will take over Manchester City as league leaders, after another two goals in the second half give Liverpool a 4-0 lead over Manchester United.

A goal each for Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz gave The Reds the early advantage. After a slow start to the second half, Sadio Mane made it 3-0 after 68 minutes.

The icing on top of the cake was added by Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King dinked the ball over David De Gea after a through ball by substitute Diogo Jota.

The goal makes it a 9-0 aggregate score line in favour of Jurgen Klopp's side over both matches against their opponents. Humble pie is needed for their fanbase.

Liverpool Team:

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

