Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Again After Eric Dier Mistake - Tottenham v Liverpool

A must win game for Liverpool and that is exactly what they are doing right now, and it is all down to Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian King scored within 15 minutes of the kick-off after a wonderfully worked team move.

A conservative Tottenham side haven't had a sniff of the match so far and they now have a mountain to climb

Salah doubled up and doubled Liverpool's lead just before half-time. A typical Alisson Becker boot up field caused Eric Dier problems.

The England defender panicked and headed the ball backwards, only for the ball to land at the ever-ready Mohamed Salah, who anticipated the mistake fantastically.

An outstanding finish by the winger, who dinked the ball over Hugo Lloris, leaving the French keeper stranded. A brilliant match so far from the Reds, will we see the same after the break?

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool are still missing Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip. Arthur Melo, and once again, Naby Keita. James Milner may be in contention to make the squad but seems not fit enough to start.

A late scare to the fitness of Thiago Alcantara was an earlier one to watch but he is now confirmed to play this afternoon's crucial match, however, the away side do see the return of captain Jordan Henderson.

Tottenham Team News

Tottenham are missing their star man in Heung-Min Son after the South Korean suffered a fracture to his eye socket in the Champions League match against Marseille.

Two more key injuries include Cristian Romero and Richarlison. Both in-form Dejan Kulusevski is unlikely to feature but Spurs could see the return of Lucas Moura to the side.

