Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores To Put Liverpool Up 2-1 Over Wolves | Premier League Title Race

Mohamed Salah scores to put Liverpool up 2-1 over Wolves.

On the last matchday of the 2021/22 Premier League Season Liverpool play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With all to play for, Liverpool supporters will be keeping a close eye on both LFC v Wolves and Manchester City v Aston Villa.

Despite being the home side, Liverpool found themselves down early inside the first three minutes of play.

Pedro Neto took advantage of a defensive error and scored in front of the Kop end.

Sadio Mane Naby Keita

Twenty minutes later, Sadio Mane scored to put the match back on level terms.

Then, in the 84th minute, Mohamed Salah scored to give Liverpool the lead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mohamed Salah Scores To Give Liverpool The Lead

Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah

After coming on in the 58th minute, Mohamed Salah put his stamp on the game.

The Egyptian scored after a frantic sequence of events in the Wolves' penalty box with Salah tapping the ball in the net.

Unfortunately for Liverpool this will mean very little as Manchester City are up 3-2 over Aston Villa.

