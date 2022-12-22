Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores As Liverpool Make Yet Another Comeback Over Manchester City - Carabao Cup

A cracking first half has flowed over into the second. Very much like the first half, it was the hosts that came out of the traps and re-took the lead through Riyad Mahrez.

Again like before the break, Liverpool were not to be outdone and have pegged the favourites back once again.

Man City found themselves back in front thanks toa wonderful finish by the Algerian after a beautiful first touch.

Straight down the other end, however, the Reds responded immediately. The pace of Darwin Nunez causing havoc, getting away from Aymeric Laporte.

The Uruguayan forward then pulled it back for Mohamed Salah, who seemed to not expect it, but managed to sort his feet out and make it 2-2

A game which has always been dramatic in recent years has certainly lived up to expectations tonight. Who will come out on top?

Early Liverpool Team News

Klopp should have most of his World Cup stars back and ready to face City including Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Darwin Nunez.

Virgil van Dijk could also be available but may be given a few extra days off before making his return against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

World Cup finalist Ibrahima Konate will not be available for the trip to the Etihad but again could be in contention to face Unai Emery's Villa.

Curtis Jones is still a week away from returning to team training and he is joined on the injury list by long-term casualties Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

Early Manchester City Team

Guardiola will be missing striker Julian Alvarez who was impressive in helping Argentina to World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Many of the City players who were in action at the World Cup have already returned to training and are in contention to face the Reds alongside the likes of Erling Haaland who were not in action for their national teams.

