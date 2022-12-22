Skip to main content
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores As Liverpool Make Yet Another Comeback Over Manchester City - Carabao Cup

IMAGO / PA Images

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores As Liverpool Make Yet Another Comeback Over Manchester City - Carabao Cup

Liverpool eqaulise once again thanks to a brilliant run by Darwin Nunez and finish from Mohamed Salah.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A cracking first half has flowed over into the second. Very much like the first half, it was the hosts that came out of the traps and re-took the lead through Riyad Mahrez.

Again like before the break, Liverpool were not to be outdone and have pegged the favourites back once again. 

Man City found themselves back in front thanks toa  wonderful finish by the Algerian after a beautiful first touch.

Straight down the other end, however, the Reds responded immediately. The pace of Darwin Nunez causing havoc, getting away from Aymeric Laporte. 

The Uruguayan forward then pulled it back for Mohamed Salah, who seemed to not expect it, but managed to sort his feet out and make it 2-2

A game which has always been dramatic in recent years has certainly lived up to expectations tonight. Who will come out on top?

Option 1

Option 2

Early Liverpool Team News

Klopp should have most of his World Cup stars back and ready to face City including Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Darwin Nunez.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virgil van Dijk could also be available but may be given a few extra days off before making his return against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

World Cup finalist Ibrahima Konate will not be available for the trip to the Etihad but again could be in contention to face Unai Emery's Villa.

Curtis Jones is still a week away from returning to team training and he is joined on the injury list by long-term casualties Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz.

Early Manchester City Team

Guardiola will be missing striker Julian Alvarez who was impressive in helping Argentina to World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Many of the City players who were in action at the World Cup have already returned to training and are in contention to face the Reds alongside the likes of Erling Haaland who were not in action for their national teams.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Carabao Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Fabio Carvalho Goal Gets Liverpool Back Into The Game Against Manchester City - Carabao Cup

By Damon Carr
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Offer Of €100Million For Enzo Fernandez Rejected By Benfica

By Neil Andrew
Roberto Firmino, Fabinho
Match Coverage

Report: Huge Blow For Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp As Roberto Firmino Is Ruled Out of Manchester City Clash

By Neil Andrew
Carabao Cup
Match Coverage

Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez Liverpool
Match Coverage

Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool Team News

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz Diogo Jota
News

Liverpool Injury Update: The Latest On The Current Injuries In Jurgen Klopp's Squad

By Neil Andrew
Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliot, Virgil Van Dijk, Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool - Predicted Team, World Cup Players To Return?

By Neil Andrew